International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

