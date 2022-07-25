International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBA opened at $38.66 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.