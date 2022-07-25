International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

