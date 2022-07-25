Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZG opened at $124.84 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

