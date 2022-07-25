Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,216 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invitae worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitae by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Invitae by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.19 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

