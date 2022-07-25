iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.62 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.