iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 1.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 584,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,431 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 951,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

