iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $290,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 520,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
Shares of ACWI opened at $86.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
