iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.