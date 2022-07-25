iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,136,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

