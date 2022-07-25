iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 52,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.