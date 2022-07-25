iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lowered by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $217.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

