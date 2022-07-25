iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $228.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.25.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

