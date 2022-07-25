iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IYW opened at $85.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

