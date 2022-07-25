iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,848,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

