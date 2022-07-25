Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 577.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $65.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

