KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

