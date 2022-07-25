Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 507,660 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,180 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

