KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Insider Activity

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.