KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $354.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

