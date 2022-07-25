L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,040,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

LHX opened at $225.13 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.05. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

