Lloyd Park LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lloyd Park LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

