Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $394.74 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

