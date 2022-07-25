Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.21 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

