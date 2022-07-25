Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.