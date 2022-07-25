Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after buying an additional 276,291 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $103.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

