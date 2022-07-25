Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 6,558 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

