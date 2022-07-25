Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4,031.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $90.94 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

