Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $439.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.57.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

