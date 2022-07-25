Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,976 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.