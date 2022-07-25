Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 465 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $688.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

