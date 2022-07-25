Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 4,968 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

