Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.