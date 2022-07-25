Metis Global Partners LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.