Metis Global Partners LLC Has $721,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

