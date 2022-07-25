Metis Global Partners LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,076,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

