Metis Global Partners LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

