Metis Global Partners LLC Has $878,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $354.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average is $349.52.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

