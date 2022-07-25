Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $150.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

