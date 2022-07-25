Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in eBay by 10,863.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.68 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

