Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 97.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 168,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

EXC stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.