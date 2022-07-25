Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $14,136,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

