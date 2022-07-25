Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,386 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 169,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

