Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 38,900 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 363.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.00 ($13.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

