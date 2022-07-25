Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 8,610 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

