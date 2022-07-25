Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.31 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
