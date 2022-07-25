Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.31 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

