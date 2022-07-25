Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.