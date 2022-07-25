Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.51.

NYSE:ROP opened at $410.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

