Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,347.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,314.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,430.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

