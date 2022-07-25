Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $89,449,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($161.62) to €140.00 ($141.41) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $200.43 on Monday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.